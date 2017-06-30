On Sunday: Right-wing ministers' test

The Ministerial Committee on Legislation will discuss on Sunday the bill proposed by the heads of the Land of Israel Knesset lobby, MKs Yoav Kisch (Likud) and Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home), that will obligate the government to quickly implement its promises to build in Judea and Samaria.

Arutz Sheva has learned that most of the ministers who are members of the Ministerial Committee on Legislation intend to vote in favor of the bill, and the Land of Israel lobby hopes that Netanyahu will not thwart the attempts to pass it at the last minute.

Government ministers who have yet to announce their support for the law are: Yoav Galant, Miri Regev, David Azoulay, Moshe Kahlon, Sofa Landver and Yaakov Litzman.