23:21 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 MK Margalit questioned on submarine affair MK Erel Margalit (Zionist Union) testified on Thursday evening regarding the submarine affair. The testimony was given to the Lahav 433 Unit of the Israel Police. ► ◄ Last Briefs