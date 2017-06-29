33-year-old Israeli appointed minister in Rumania

33-year-old Ilan Laufer will serve as a minister for small and medium businesses in the Rumanian government.

Laufer was born in Israel and lived until the age of 14 in Rishon Letzion and then emigrated to Rumania after his father offered him a job. Laufer studied sport and gymnastics in Rumania and then entered the business world. Among other things, Laufer brought H&M to Rumania and also owns a cosmetics network, a network of fashion stores and other properties.

Laufer was appointed by the Social Democrat government to be a deputy minister for commerce.



