An Arab armed with a knife was arrested by Border Police at one of the checkpoints near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

The border policemen asked the Arab to place all the items he was carrying on the table. As he was removing his personal items the soldiers noticed that he was trying to hide a knife he was carrying on his body.

The Arab, a resident of Hevron in his 20s, was arrested and brought for investigation.