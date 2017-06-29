Sara Netanyahu:Ben Caspit conducts witchhunt against me

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, responded to a court case in which Israeli journalist Ben Caspit demanded that the court reveal when she was employed by the Jerusalem Psychology services and what was under her jurisdiction.

Netanyahu said that "Caspit has conducted a witch hunt and obsessive mudslinging against the prime minister and his wife. In this framework he is attempting to harm the work of the prime minister's wife as an expert educational psychologist in the public service. The court will adjudicate the libel suit which Netanyahu has submitted against Caspit for all the lies and slanders he published about her."