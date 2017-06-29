A 14-year-old boy was bitten by a snake near the communities of Bet Hilkiya and Yad Binyamin. He is in serious and unstable condition.
MDA teams provided medical treatment to the boy and transferred him to the Kaplan hospital in Rehovot.
Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Boy bitten by snake, in serious condition
