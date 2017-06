Jerusalem soccer team Betar Jerusalem scored a sensational win in their European qualifying round against Hungarian team Vasas Sc.

Trailing 1-3 in the 88th minute, Betar managed to get back into the game with veteran soccer star Yossi Benayoun scoring for Betar in his debut game for the club.

Goals by Idan Vered in the 90th minute and Arik Sabo in the 92nd minute secured a victory for Betar.