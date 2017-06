21:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Three Muslim soldiers complete IDF officer course Three Muslim cadets were among those completing a junior officers course in the IDF and will serve in the Bedouin unit. One of them is the only member of his village to enlist in the IDF and only told his parents of his decision after he had already joined the IDF. He added that villagers cursed and shunned him. ► ◄ Last Briefs