21:19
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Boy falls of trampoline in Lower Galilee community
An 8-year-old boy fell off a trampoline in a Lower Galilee community. MDA paramedics transferred him by helicopter to the Rambam hospital in Haifa in moderate to stable condition with a head injury.
