21:19 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Boy falls of trampoline in Lower Galilee community An 8-year-old boy fell off a trampoline in a Lower Galilee community. MDA paramedics transferred him by helicopter to the Rambam hospital in Haifa in moderate to stable condition with a head injury.

► ◄ Last Briefs