Illegal Arab construction near new J'lem railway tunnel

The Supreme Court issued a temporary restraining order against the village of Beit Iksa between Mevaseret Tzion and Ramot to cease immediately construction work on an illegal Palestinian outpost being established near tunnel 3 of the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem train, the longest tunnel in Israel.

The Regavim organization which monitors illegal Arab construction on state lands responded by saying "it is hard to believe that for many months an illegal neighborhood is being erected close to the most important train line in Israel. We hope the court will wake up enforcement authorities before we have a 'train neighborhood' on our hands."