Liberman 'ignores hundreds of terror houses on Road 1'

The Jerusalem Corridor forum has stepped up pressure on Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman to increase enforcement against illegal Arab construction between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim.

The forum reports that 822 illegal structures funded by the European Union had been constructed without any permit but had not been demolished despite demolition orders on all of them.

The minister's office responded that "Avigdor Liberman has increased enforcement in Judea and Samaria and as he said in the past is working to destroy illegal structures in E-1(between Jerusalem and Maale Adumim) and in Susia, at the appropriate time."