'I'd rather sit with Palestinian than with Reform Jew."

Finance Committee head Moshe Gafni (UTJ) said Thursday in reference to the Western Wall arrangement and the Conversion Law that "all we want is to restore peace and legislate."

Gafni decried the status quo which is constantly eroded and said that "when a religious person cannot keep Shabbat- Judaism in Israel is weakened."

Gafni also referred to Reform criticism of the cancellation of the Western Wall arrangement. "The reform are delegitimizing Judaism. I'd rather sit with a Palestinian than with a reform Jew."