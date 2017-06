The head of the Zehut party, Moshe Feiglin, did not join the consensus that Ehud Olmert should be released.

Feiglin described him as "the most ruthless politician who went to a futile war and fomented hatred in the nation. He was also the 'epitome of corruption'," says Feiglin.

Feiglin charged Olmert with going to war in Lebanon in order to promote his political goals of withdrawing in Judea and Samaria.