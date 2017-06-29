The State Prosecutor has decided not to appeal the decision by the Parole Board to shorten former Prime Minister Olmert's prison term and release him from jail.
Olmert will be released from jail on Sunday.
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
State Prosecutor will not appeal Olmert's release
