'Hoping for a breakthrough in Beit El'

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben Dahan(Jewish Home) visited Beit El to investigate advances in the transfer of the Border Police base to its new site in Beit El.

The transfer of the army base will allow the construction of 150 building units promised by Prime Minister Netanyahu before the destruction of the Ulpana neighborhood five years ago.

Ben Dahan said that he had lived in Beit El for eight years and loved to see the development. He added that he hoped to see the construction of the new neighborhood within the coming year.