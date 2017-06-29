Netanyahu: Anyone who threatens us will be under threat

Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke Thursday at a graduation ceremony at the Air Force base in Hatzerim.

"We place on the IAF central roles in Israel's security and I will state three of them: Firstly, protecting our borders and airspace. Whoever harms our sovereignty will get hit. Secondly, preventing our enemies from reinforcing. The IDF and IAF act in a wide range of ways in order to prevent this reinforcement," said Netanyahu.

The third aspect, according to Netanyahu,is to "ensure that anyone who threatens our existence will himself be existentially threatened. The Air Force has a central role in this vital task."





