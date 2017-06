19:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 8-month-old infant dies after losing consciousness An 8-month-old infant was rushed to the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon from a kindergarten in Kiryat Gat. The infant was unconscious and in critical condition. The medical staff at the hospital tried to save his life but in the end he was declared dead. Police are investigated the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs