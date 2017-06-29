18:55 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Motorcyclist moderately injured near Ganot interchange A motorcyclist was moderately injured in a collision with a car near the Ganot interchange adjacent to Tel Aviv. MDA paramedics provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to Ichilov hospital.

