MK Mualem-Rafaeli: Gov't must add sanctions on Hamas

Jewish Home faction head Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli responded to the government decision to stop visits by families of Hamas terrorist prisoners as part of the pressure being placed on Hamas to return the bodies of Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

"The denial of visits for families of Hamas terrorists was a correct decision which should have been implemented when the cabinet decided on it," Mualem said. "The government must continue to raise sanctions against Hamas and its members in Israeli jails in order to force them to return the bodies of Hadar and Oron."