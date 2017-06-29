'We expect the Ukraine to combat grave desecrators'

The head of the Knesset Science and Technology Committee, Uri Maklev(UTJ) met with the Ukrainian minister of Education and Science, Lilia Hrynevych.

The two discussed mutual topics of interest, including hi-tech and technological developments as well as cyber defense systems.

Maklev praised the Ukraine for its warm and friendly approach to Israel and the flourishing of Torah communities in the Ukraine but stressed that there are still anti-Semitic attacks occurring there including desecration of Jewish graves. Maklev stressed that "we expect the authorities to take a tough stance against these attacks."