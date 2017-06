18:18 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 IDF drone falls near Beit Lehem, recovered by IDF force An unmanned IDF surveillance drone fell in the vicinity of Beit Lehem. After searches the drone was discovered by IDF forces. The circumstances of the case are being investigated. There is no concern that information may have been leaked from the drone. ► ◄ Last Briefs