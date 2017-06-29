Bill: Gov't must fulfill now its building commitments

The ministerial legislative committee will discuss Sunday the proposal by MKs Yoav Kish(Likud) and Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) to force the government to immediately fulfill its commitments to build in Judea and Samaria.

The law states that inplaces where the government has promised to build in place of other buildings which were demolished, it must expedite procedures to fulfill its commitments as soon as possible and not delay because of political or other considerations.

Smotrich says that MKs who were in the Beit El protest tent and said "commitments must be fulfilled" should vote in favor of the present bill.



