Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked participated in the end of year ceremony at the Danieli Midrasha(pre-army academy for girls) in the community of Tapuach in Samaria.

The minister said that "in my time there was no concept of Midrasha. We just enlisted without any preparation. Today after I see the development and the maturity which the Midrasha provides for girls, I am certain that there is a tremendous benefit for whoever chose this route."