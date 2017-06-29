Hamas terrorists will not receive prison visits

Israel has decided to terminate the family visits from the Gaza strip for jailed Hamas terrorists as part of the pressure it is placing on Hamas to return the bodies of slain IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

The official in charge of foreign relations in the Prisoner Authority in the Gaza strip, Abd A-Rahman Shadid, responded by stating that "this decision is supposed to place pressure on the Hamas leadership regarding the missing and imprisoned soldiers in the Gaza strip, and represents a surrender to pressures from the families of the soldiers who called to punish prisoners."