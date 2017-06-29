A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck near Kibbutz Tzora in the Beit Shemesh region. MDA paramedics provided him with treatment and transferred him to the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem.
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
25-year-old pedestrian hit by truck,seriously injured
