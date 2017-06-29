Bentzi Gopstein sues Haaretz for 100,000 NIS

Lehava head Bentzi Gopstein will sue the Haaretz newspaper for allegedly slandering and publishing false news about his organization.

The Haaretz newspaper reported Thursday that Lehava activists attacked a group of Israeli Arabs and police refused to get involved and arrest the Lehava activists. Gopstein's lawyer, Itamar Ben Gvir, sent a letter to the newspaper demanding 100,000 NIS in compensation.

Ben Gvir claimed in the letter that the Haaretz report was based on spurious testimonies of left-wing elements who were present and that the Arabs initially attacked Lehava activists and then ran away towards Damascus Gate. The activists ran after them in order to transfer the attackers to police.