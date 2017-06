16:27 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 14-year-old falls in Tel Aviv park, moderately injured A 14-year-old boy fell from a roof in a public park in Tel Aviv. MDA teams transferred him in moderate condition to the Ichilov hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs