Tens of thousands of ecstasy pills nabbed, 5 arrested

Drug enforcement officers in the Central Customs office discovered tens of thousands of ecstasy pills weighing some 31 kg, as well as 7 kg of high grade cannabis used in preparation of drugs.

Police arrested three Haifa residents, two aged 26 and one aged 19, on suspicion of being involved in the importing of drugs. They were remanded in custody in the Krayot Magistrates Court until Sunday.

Two more suspects, aged 22 and 27, also residents of Haifa, were arrested Thursday and police will ask tomorrow to extend their remand.

Police believe that the suspects ae members of an international drug distribution ring which is active in a number of countries around the world. The investigation is in its initial stages and more arrests are expected.