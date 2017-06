16:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Trump and Putin to meet at G-20 conference US president Donald Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet in Hamburg, Germany next week during the course of the G-20 conference which will take place there, according to a Kremlin report Thursday. The report added that the two are not expected to hold a private meeting during the course of the conference.

► ◄ Last Briefs