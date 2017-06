15:48 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Jerusalem resident suspected of molesting his children A 52-year-old Jerusalem resident was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having performed serious sexual offences against his five children over a period of many years, from the time when they were 4 years old, as well as having sexually abused his former wife.

