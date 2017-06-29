The head of the Students for Temple Mount Movement, Tom Nissani, who is also an activist in the Im Tirzu right-wing movement, betrothed his fiancee in a ceremony which took place on Temple Mount.

15:41

News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Student movement head betroths fiancee on Temple Mount
