Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Student movement head betroths fiancee on Temple Mount The head of the Students for Temple Mount Movement, Tom Nissani, who is also an activist in the Im Tirzu right-wing movement, betrothed his fiancee in a ceremony which took place on Temple Mount.