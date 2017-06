15:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Interrogation of Minister Haim Katz concluded The interrogation of Minister of Welfare and Social Services Haim Katz has concluded in the last hour. Katz is suspected of offences of corruption and breach of trust as well as coercing workers to join the Likud during his tenure as head of the Workers Union in the IAI( Israel Aircraft Industries). Katz served in this role for two decades.

