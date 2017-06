A two-year-old girlwho was in a closed car for about an hour and a half was brought to a local clinic in the Bedouin village of Tarabin in the Negev on Thursday.

The Magen David Adom emergency service evacuated her to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center in moderate condition. With a forecast high 34Celsius/93Fahrenheit on the outside, the temperature inside the car was about 58C/137F.