14:28 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Knesset Speaker: I won't pray in a 'mixed' prayer section Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein expressed criticism on Thursday for the Conversion Law before the government and the Knesset. At the same time, he said, "I personally wouldn't pray in an egalitarian area."