Israeli schools score high in math and sciences

The Weizmann Institute of Rechovot has the 10th best computer-science program in the world according to the just-released Shanghai University rankings. The Hebrew University of Jerusalem ranked 11th in mathematics.

With rankings of 40th for political science and 46 in economics, Hebrew U ranked 87th, behind Haifa's Technion, which ranked 69th, including 37th in engineering. Placing 50th in chemistry, Weitzmann was in the third group of 50 schools, while Tel Aviv University was between 150 and 200.