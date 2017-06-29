Edelstein: No to an Iranian presence on the fences

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edselstein told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday, "The good relations between Moscow and Washington are essential to the peace of the world and certainly to the State of Israel," according to Maariv.

Expressing concern about the leakage of fire from Syrian territory into Israel, the Likud Member of Knesset said, "The state of Israel will not allow it to harm it or its citizens," that firing or so-called "overflow of fire" into Israeli territory is a red line that we won't let anyone cross and we won't accept an Iranian presence on the [northern border] fences." Edelstein asked Lavrov for Russian help in returning the bodies of soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, as well as missing soldier Guy Hever.