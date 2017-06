13:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Will Russia replace the US in fighting North Korea? Read more The Russian government is working on a strategy to force North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons. United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley worries that Russia may backfill North Korea. ► ◄ Last Briefs