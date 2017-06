13:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 European rabbis protest Flemish ritual-slaughter ban Moscow Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of The Conference of European Rabbis has called Wednesday's vote by the Flanders region of Belgium to join the country's Wallonia region in passing legislation banning shechita (religious slaughter) without stunning, "a clear attack on religious practices and a worrying omen for the future of religious rites across Europe." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs