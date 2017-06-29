76% percent of Arabs oppose intermarriage between a Jewish man and an Arab woman, and 61% oppose intermarriage between a Jewish woman and an Arab man, according to a survey by the Statnet research center which specializes in the Arab sector.
|
13:16
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Poll: Majority of Arabs oppose Jewish-Arab intermarriage
76% percent of Arabs oppose intermarriage between a Jewish man and an Arab woman, and 61% oppose intermarriage between a Jewish woman and an Arab man, according to a survey by the Statnet research center which specializes in the Arab sector.
Last Briefs