12:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 4 Shofar types: How to Choose the Perfect Shofar? Read more Shofars: made from kudu or ram’s horn, natural in textured body or polished and refined, it is always in the center of Jewish life. ► ◄ Last Briefs