Haaretz journalist: PM is not as evil as they say

Yoel Marcus, a journalist and columnist for Haaretz, who was awarded the Sokolov Prize for journalism this week, said on Thursday that Israeli media is in excellent shape.

Interviewed by Israel Defense Forces Radio, Marcus rejected claims that Prime Minister Netanyahu intentionally harms the free press, saying, "They unnecessarily attribute wickedness to him. He is aware of the media. He's simply does not succeed. That's all." He concluded, "I do not attribute to him all the evils attributed to him."