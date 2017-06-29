Bill: government, companies must appear at hearings

The Knesset's House Committee will promote a law that will oblige government bodies and public companies to appear at parliamentary committees of inquiry, such as the inquiry committee on Eliezer Fishman, who stands to pay a fraction of millions of shekels in debt he has run up.

This is the committee's first step to prepare for a broader process that will require the public bodies to report to all the deliberations of the various Knesset committees. Regarding the Fishman case, Committee Chairman Yoav Kish says, "These are in-depth discussions that will oblige the banks to answer the questions raised and therefore it's their duty to be present at the committee's hearings. We will ask questions. We will demand answers."