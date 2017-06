On Sunday, the Ministerial Committee on Legislation is scheduled to discuss a bill to oblige the government to quickly advance its commitments to build in Judea and Samaria.

The bill was proposed by the heads of the Land of Israel Lobby, Members of Knesset Yoav Kish and Bezalel Samotrich, against the backdrop of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's refusal to approve the construction of 300 housing units in Beit El, which he promised to build five years ago.