Report: AG won't open new criminal probe of Olmert

Former Yisrael Hayom journalist Motti Gilat told Israel Public Radio on Thursday that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had decided not to open a criminal investigation against former prime minister Ehud Olmert on the publication of Olmert's memoirs, which include chapters involving sensitive security material.

Portions of that material were recently seized following the visit of an attorney to Olmert in prison, where he is serving a sentence for a corruption conviction related to his time as mayor of Jerusalem. Gilat said Mandelblit felt sorry for Olmert. Gilat criticized State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan, who Gilat says is pushing for a criminal investigation into the matter.