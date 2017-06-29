Olmert attorney: If he's not released, we'll appeal

Ehud Olmert's attorney, Shani Iluz, said on Thursday that the former prime minister and his defense attorneys will not accept any decision that does not shorten his sentence for a corruption conviction from his time as mayor of Jerusalem and that if the punishment is not shortened by the parole board, they will appeal.

Speaking ahead of the board's announcement, Iluz said, "I think that if the board decides to release, the State Prosecutor's Office must do serious soul searching and consider not appealing."