Secretary of Defense James Mattis of the United States says Syria was taking US warning against further chemical attacks seriously.
Mattis noted on Wednesday that the the government had not launched a chemical attack since the warning.
07:56
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Mattis: Syria took our warning seriously
