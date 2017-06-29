Hamas on Wednesday continued its attack on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its chairman, Mahmoud Abbas.
The PA is trying, through economic pressure, to cause Hamas to relinquish its control over Gaza and hand it over to the PA.
Hamas blasts 'child murderer' Abbas
