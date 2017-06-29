A man who was riding an electric bicycle was moderately injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car in Holon.
Paramedics treated the man, who suffered injuries to his head and upper body.
News BriefsTamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17
Man riding electric bicycle hit by car in Holon
