Tamuz 5, 5777 , 29/06/17 Homeland Security announces enhanced airport security measures U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the United States, Reuters reports. Officials said the move was meant to prevent an expansion in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices.