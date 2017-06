Kremlin leaders are convinced the United States is intent on regime change in Russia, the Pentagon's intelligence arm has assessed in unclassified report obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The report by the Defense Intelligence Agency portrays Russia as increasingly wary of the United States. It cites Moscow's "deep and abiding distrust of U.S. efforts to promote democracy around the world and what it perceives as a U.S. campaign to impose a single set of global values."